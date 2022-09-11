NEW DELHI: The national flag of India over all government buildings including Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan flew at half-mast on Sunday as the country observed one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to UK’s Queen Elizabeth II who died last Thursday.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India,” a statement from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in Great Britain’s history, had passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral in Scotland.

She was 96-years-old at the time she breathed her last.

Queen Elizabeth was suffering from health issues since October last year, which had left her unable to walk or stand.

Queen Elizabeth II assumed the throne after the death of her father in February, 1952.

At 96 years old, she’s held the crown for 70 years, making her the longest reigning monarch in the history of the world.

She’s lived through over a dozen British Prime Ministers, 14 US, presidents and 20 Summer Olympics.