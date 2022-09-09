GUWAHATI: India has slipped one place down to rank 132nd among 191 countries in terms of human development index (HDI).

With a rank of 132, India is now placed below its south Asian neighbours of Bangladesh (129th), Bhutan (127th), Sri Lanka (73rd) and China (79th).

The HDI value of India – Asia’s third-largest economy dropped from 0.642 in 2020 to 0.633 in 2021.

India registered a decline in its HDI score for two consecutive years for the first time in three decades.

Switzerland topped the HDI rankings with a value of 0.962.

HDI is part of the Human Development Report 2021-2022, which was released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday.

HDI is calculated using four indicators — life expectancy at birth, mean years of schooling, expected years of schooling and the Gross National Income (GNI) per capita.

India’s HDI score of 0.633 placed it in the medium human development category.

However, India has improved slightly in the Gender Inequality Index.