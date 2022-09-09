AGARTALA: Tripura has topped the list of deaths caused due to medical negligence among the eight Northeast states.

This was revealed in the annual report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which was released on August 29.

Two incidents of deaths due to medical negligence in Tripura were cited in the NCRB report.

On the other hand, Assam has topped the list of deaths related to dowry issues among the Northeast states.

In Assam, 198 cases of dowry deaths were registered in 2021.

Tripura followed Assam in dowry deaths cases in the Northeast with 22 deaths registered.

The 2021 data also showed that Assam registered 1192 cases of murders with 1269 victims.

A total of 1955 cases of murder were registered during 2021, showing an increase of 5.7 per cent from 2020 (1849 cases) in the country.

The crime rate registered also shows an increase from 1.6 in 2020 to 1.7 in 2021.