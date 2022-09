A wild elephant was killed after being hit by a goods train in Hojai district of Assam.

The incident took place late on on Thursday evening.

The elephant was hit by the train when it was trying to cross the railway track.

The incident took place near Hawaipur in Hojai district of Assam.

The elephant was hit by a train that was carrying cement.

After being hit by the train, the elephant fell on the railway track and soon died.