India will become the world’s most populous country next year.

According to United Nations (UN), India will overtake China with population of 1.4 billion people.

Earth is all set to be home to over 8 billion people by the end of November this year.

Population growth rate is now at its slowest since 1950 and is set to peak, the UN stated.

More than half the growth we will see in the next 30 years will happen in just eight countries – the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania, BBC reported.

At the same time, some of the world’s most developed economies are already seeing population decline as fertility rates fall below 2.1 children per woman, which is known as the “replacement rate”.

As India’s population continues to grow it will almost certainly overtake China as the country with the biggest population in the world.