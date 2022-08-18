Amid border tension between India and China, the two south Asian giants will to take part in a military exercise hosted by Russia.

Vostok (East) 2022, a multi-nation military exercise, is scheduled to take place in Russia later this month.

Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries will also participate in the military exercise in Russia.

“The aim is to deepen practical and friendly cooperation with the armies of participating countries, enhance the level of strategic collaboration among the participating parties, and strengthen the ability to respond to various security threats,” the Chinese defence ministry said in a statement.

This will be the first major military exercise to take place since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Notably, India and China have been accused of providing diplomatic cover to Russia throughout its war in Ukraine by opposing Western sanctions.

It is not yet clear if the Indian and Chinese contingents will square off against each other.

There is a possibility that host Russia will the two contingents on different training grounds at all times.

While the Chinese side has released an official confirmation of its participation, the Indian Army or ministry of external affairs is yet to release any statement.