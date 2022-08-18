A massive explosion ripped through a mosque in Kabul – the capital of Afghanistan.

The bomb blast killed over 30 people and leaving many others injured.

The blast took place during the evening prayers at the mosque in Kabul on Wednesday.

The bomb blast took place at the Siddiquiya Mosque located in Kabul.

The bomb blast is suspected to be a suicide bombing.

However, no group in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the attack thus far.

Meanwhile, the Taliban government in Afghanistan has condemning the bomb blast.

The Taliban said that it vows to punish the perpetrators behind the attack.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the explosion in a mosque in Khairkhana area of Kabul. The murderers of common people and the perpetrators of such crimes will soon be caught and punished for their heinous deeds,” said Taliban government spokesperson – Zabihullah Mujahid.

It is suspected that the Islamic State is behind the bomb blast.

A prominent cleric Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli has reportedly been killed in the attack.

He is said to have been the target of the attack.

Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli was known to be close to the Taliban.

According to the BBC, Kabuli was an adherent of the more moderate form of Islam – the Sufi faith.