Guwahati: In the Sugar season this year, a record of more than 5000 Lakh Metric Tons (LMT) of sugarcane was produced in the country out of which about 3574 LMT of sugarcane was crushed by sugar mills to produce about 394 LMT of sugar (Sucrose).

Out of this, 35 LMT sugar was diverted to ethanol production and 359 LMT sugar was produced by sugar mills. With this, India has emerged as the world’s largest producer and consumer of sugar as well as the world’s 2nd largest exporter of sugar.

The season has proven to be a watershed season for the Indian Sugar Sector. All records of sugarcane production, sugar production, sugar exports, cane procured, cane dues paid and ethanol production was made during the season.

Another shining highlight of the season is the highest exports of about 109.8 LMT that too with no financial assistance which was being extended up to 2020-21. Supportive international prices and Indian Government Policy led to this feat of the Indian Sugar Industry. These exports earned foreign currency of about Rs. 40,000 crores for the country.

A statement said, “The success story of the sugar industry is the outcome of synchronous and collaborative efforts of Central and State Governments, farmers, sugar mills, and ethanol distilleries with a very supportive overall ecosystem for business in the country.”

The government statement added, “Timely Government interventions in the last 5 years have been crucial in building the sugar sector step by step from taking them out of financial distress in 2018-19 to the stage of self-sufficiency in 2021-22.”

During SS 2021-22, sugar mills procured sugarcane worth more than 1.18 lakh crore and released payments of more than 1.12 lakh crore with no financial assistance (subsidy) from Government of India.