Applications are invited for various financial positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Professional Trainees in the Finance & Accounts Section of the Institute

Name of post : Professional Trainees – Finance & Accounts

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Graduate with Intermediate Level Certificate from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Institute of Cost Accountants of India having registered themselves under the Institute for Intermediate Examination on or after 1st January 2018

Stipend : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age : Below 25 years as on 31st July 2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://erp.iitkgp.ac.in/CAREER/auth/careerOpening.htm on or before 28th October 2022

Application Fees :

UR / EWS : Rs. 500/-

SC / ST / PWD / Women : Rs. 250/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here