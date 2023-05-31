IIMC Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Academic-cum-Teaching Associate in its Dhenkanal Campus.

Name of post : Academic-cum-Teaching Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication on any discipline of Social Science with good command over English with 55% marks in aggregate with good command over Odia Language.

OR

Graduate in any subject with 55% marks along with Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism with good command over English and Odia language.

Experience : Minimum 3 years’ experience in media and teaching

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not more than 40 years (as on date of advertisement)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email

id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 10th June, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

