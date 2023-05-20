IIMC Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Academic-cum-Teaching Associate in the English Journalism Deptt. on Contract Basis.

Name of post : Academic-cum-Teaching Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication or any discipline of Social Science with good command over English and Hindi languages with 55% marks in aggregate.

OR

Graduate in any subject 55% marks along with Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism with good command over.

Also Read : Assam Tourism : National parks that you must shortlist among the places to visit in Assam

Experience : Minimum 3 years’ experience in media and teaching.

Age : Not more than 40 years (as on date of advertisement).

Remuneration : Rs. 35,000/- per month. (consolidated)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 31st May, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre : A serene & one of top places to visit in Guwahati