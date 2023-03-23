IGNOU JAT Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 200 vacancies

Applications are invited for 200 vacant administrative positions in Indira Gandhi National Open

University (IGNOU).

National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 200 vacant posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) in IGNOU through IGNOU JAT Examination 2023.

Name of post : Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT)

No. of posts : 200

Pay : Level 02 of 7th CPC (19900-63200)

Essential Qualification : 10+2 with a Typing speed of 40 w.p.m. in English and 35 w.p.m. in Hindi on

Computer

How to apply : Candidates satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respect can submit their application only through ON-LINE mode. The On-line applications can be filled through the website https://ignourecruitment.nta.nic.in/ up to 20-04-2023

Application Fees :

Unreserved (UR), OBC (NCL) & EWS : Rs. 1000/-

SC, ST, Female etc : Rs. 600/-

PwBD : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

