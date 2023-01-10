Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of 20 IEPFA Executives on contractual basis.

Name of post : IEPFA Executive

No. of posts : 20

Salary : The Consolidated payout will be in the range of Rs.33,000/- to Rs.40,000/- per month

Qualification : Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India

Experience : Preference shall be given to the candidates having a post qualification experience of one to two years and more than two years. Only in case where there is no candidate found left with of one to two years and more than two years of post-qualification experience, shall candidates having post qualification experience of up to one year be considered.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.icsi.in/recruitmentIEPFA/ from 10.01.2023 to 24.01.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

