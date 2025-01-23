Guwahati: In a horrific incident, an ex-army man boiled his wife body in a pressure cooker and dumped in a nearby lake in Telangana’s Hyderabad.

According to a news agency, while investigating the case, police took the suspect, currently working as a security guard in Kanchanbagh, into custody.

The husband, identified as Gurumurthy, a retired army jawan, allegedly confessed to have killed his wife in a fit of rage after a heated argument.

Gurumurthy, claimed that he killed his wife, identified as Puttavenkata Madhavi, chopped her body and boiled the parts in a pressure cooker before disposing of them in a lake.

Mother of the victim, Subamma reported a missing complaint with the police on January 18.

According to the report, Meerpet Inspector Nagaraju said that Madhavi had reportedly walked out of her house after some argument with Gurumurthy on January 16.

The report added that after having murdered his wife, the suspect worked towards clearing out any evidence. In a bid to do so, he allegedly chopped her body in the bathroom, then boiled the parts in a pressure cooker.

He separated the bones from the flesh, crushed them using a pestle and again boiled them.

He reportedly cooked the flesh and bones for three days, after which he packed them in a bag and dumped it in a nearby lake.

As of late Wednesday, police were yet to trace the victim’s mortal remains in the lake into which Gurumurthy claimed to have disposed the body parts.

While, clues teams and a dog squad was at work to conduct an extensive search, official said.

A senior officer said that despite the husband has self-claimed the crime, they are continuing the investigation as they have to find out the truth.

Reports said that Gurumurthy married Madhavi thirteen years ago and live in Venkateswara Colony with their two children for the last five years.

On the day of the murder, the couple’s children were reportedly visiting the suspect’s sister.

Police said that Gurumurthy had made up the whole missing drama and informed Madhavi’s parents about the same.

Meerpet SHO K Nagaraju, also said that the case is being treated as a “missing person case” as no evidence of the suspected murder has been found yet.