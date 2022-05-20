New Delhi: Four gang-rape and murder accused who were killed in a police firing in Hyderabad “were deliberately fired upon with intent to cause their death”, said a Supreme Court-appointed panel on Friday.

Three of the four were minors, the damning report on the conduct of Hyderabad police added. The police had claimed the three were 20-year-olds.

The panel further pointed out glaring lapses in the investigation of the case and recommended that 10 policemen be tried for murder, ND TV reported.

“In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspect,” the report said.

“We are of the opinion that at the relevant time, Jolu Shiva, Jolu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were minors,” it said.

A 26-year-old veterinarian, on her way home after visit to a clinic, was raped and burnt alive at Shadnagar. Her body was found in an underpass on the highway.

The four accused, Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chennakesavulu were killed in an alleged encounter in November, 2019.

A three-member commission was appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the alleged encounter.

The Supreme Court had on Friday ordered sharing of the sealed cover report of a three-member inquiry panel on the encounter killings of four accused in a case of gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, and transferred the matter to the Telangana High Court for further action.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli did not agree to the submissions of senior advocate Shyam Divan that the report is kept under a sealed cover.

“This relates to the encounter case. There is nothing to keep here. The Commission has found someone guilty. We want to send the matter to the high court,” the bench said.