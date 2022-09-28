Shimla: In another blow to the Congress, its Himachal Pradesh working president Harsh Mahajan joined with BJP.

While shifting to the BJP, Mahajan said that the Congress party has become “vision-less, directionless and leaderless”.

He also claimed that after the death of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, the Congress in Himachal Pradesh is run in a “maa-beta” way similar to the one in Delhi.

Mahajan alleged that Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh, the state Congress president and son Vikramaditya Singh run the Congress like the one being run by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

He also said that after the death of the former Chief Minister, there was nothing left in Congress.

He joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.