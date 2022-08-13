New Delhi: The Delhi Police has seized a cache of heroin brought in from Myanmar having a face value of Rs 20 crore in the international market.

The police informed that the said heroin weighs 4 kg and was smuggled in through Manipur from Myanmar.

A team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell seized the suspected drugs that were smuggled to India from Myanmar via Manipur.

The police have also arrested a person in connection with the seizure.

Also Read: Assam: CBI files supplementary charge sheet in chit fund case

The person has been identified as Akhilesh Kumar Ray, accused of supplying drugs in Delhi and other places for the last 7 years.

The seizure was made based on specific information that a member of an international drug cartel was present in Delhi’s Ghazipur.

He was arrested near a mall in the area.

The gang is said to be active in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, and Assam.

Also Read: ED summons 8 Bengal IPS officers to Delhi in coal smuggling case

The accused told the police that he is part of the cartel and has been involved in supplying drugs in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

He also informed that he is involved in procuring heroin with two other people.

He also claimed that a person in Manipur is also in connection with them and he has connections with a supplier in Myanmar.