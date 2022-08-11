Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned eight IPS officers from West Bengal to appear before its Delhi headquarters for questioning in the coal smuggling scam.

Of the eight IPS officers who are being summoned between August 21 and August 31, two are ADG of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Task Force (STF) of the state police, Gyanwant Singh and ADG of the state Intelligence Branch (IB), Rajeev Mishra.

Two of them are deputy inspector ranking officers, namely DIG (traffic division) of state police, Sukesh Kumar Jain and DIG of state civil defense, Shyam Singh.

The remaining four are superintendent-ranking officers are SP (Purulia) S Selvamurugan, SP of the state anti-corruption branch, Koteshwara Rao, the SP of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB), Tathagata Basu and the SP of the state counter-insurgency force, Bhaskar Mukherjee.

ED sources said that they have some specific clues about the direct or indirect involvement of all these officers while coal smuggling was at its peak and the central agency sleuths would like to question them on how this menace could happen while they were in office.

The ED and CBI, which are conducting parallel probes, have identified Asansol in the West Burdwan district and portions of Purulia district as the epicentre of the scam.