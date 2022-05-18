Guwahati: Working President of the Gujarat Congress and Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel resigned from the party stating that the leadership of the party lacked “seriousness”.

In his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Patel said that it had become difficult for him to remain in the party as the top leadership lacked the seriousness to fight for the issues concerning the people.

Also Read: Assam Floods: Eight dead, more than 4 lakh people across 26 districts affected

He shared his resignation on Twitter where he wrote, “Today I courageously resign from the post of Congress party and primary membership of the party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step, I will be able to work positively for Gujarat in future.”

It may be mentioned that over the past few days Patel was seen criticising the Congress leaders both at the centre and state publicly.

Also Read: Assam: School headmaster arrested for molesting minor

He accused the leaders of spoiling his efforts to revive the party in the State.

He also skipped the Congress’s three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur.