Sikar: In a bizarre incident, a man accidentally shot himself dead as well as injured three others in a celebratory firing at a marriage in Rajasthan’s Sikar district.

The man had used a country-made gun during the incident.

Among the three injured, one person is the groom himself.

The groom, Sangram Singh, is wanted in several police cases.

Police informed that the condition of one of the injured, Shyam Singh, is critical and he has been admitted to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur.

While the shooter, Suresh Segad died during treatment.

The incident took place in pre-wedding celebrations when Segad opened fire while dancing.

He accidentally shot himself after he had already injured the three others.

The police have initiated an investigation into the entire matter.

The police have already taken five people including the groom into custody.