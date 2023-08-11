Guwahati: The Government tabled three bills with an aim to overhaul India’s colonial-era criminal laws including the sedition.

The bills, which were introduced in Parliament on Thursday, will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.

The new bills introduce a number of changes, including a new offence on acts of secession, armed rebellion, subversive activities, separatist activities or endangering the sovereignty or unity and integrity of India.

Union Home Minister said that with the bills, the sedition law would be repealed.

A focus on crimes against women and children, murders, and “offences against the state” would be prioritised.

Apart from this community service as a punishment for petty offences would also be introduced.

The bills have already been referred to a Standing Committee for review. The committee is expected to submit its report within six months.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the new bills were necessary to “strengthen the criminal justice system” and to “ensure the safety and security of the people of India.”

He also said that the bills would “replace outdated colonial laws with modern legislation that is in line with the aspirations of the 21st century.”