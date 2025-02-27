Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2025 exam on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 can now download the answer key from the GOAPS portal.

IIT Roorkee, which conducted the exam, is expected to release the answer key and response sheets today, though the exact date has not been confirmed.

To access the answer key and response sheet, candidates can visit the official GATE website or the GOAPS portal.

The GATE 2025 response sheet and the question paper PDF will also be made available.

Steps to Download the GATE 2025 Answer Key:

1.Visit the official GATE website.

2. Click on the GATE answer key link on the homepage.

3. Log in with your GATE enrollment ID and password.

4. Download and save the answer key for reference.

How to File Objections:

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key through the GOAPS portal by paying a fee of Rs 500 per question.

IIT Roorkee will announce the GATE 2025 exam results on March 19.

Candidates can check their results using their enrollment ID and password. Scorecards will be available for free download from March 28 to May 31.

After this period, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 per paper to download their scorecards.

Response Sheet Release:

Based on past trends from 2022 to 2024, the GATE response sheets were typically released around February 21.

Although this year’s response sheet release has been delayed, it is expected to be available soon.