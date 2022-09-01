New Delhi: Two men in Central Delhi’s Paharganj were robbed of jewellery worth Rs 2 crore by found men including one in a police uniform.

The men were attacked with chilli into their eyes by the robbers.

The incident was reported early in the morning of Wednesday.

The victims, a courier service owner and his associate were returning to their vehicle parked in the area.

They were then intercepted by the gang of robbers. They were engaged in a courier service transporting ornaments.

The owner further informed that one of the accused was in a police uniform.

The robbers after intercepting them had asked them to show what they were carrying and then suddenly threw chilli powder in their eyes.

After that, they took away two bags containing jewellery, which were to be transported to Chandigarh and Ludhiana.

The estimated value of the items was Rs 2 crore but the exact value is being verified.

A criminal case under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) have been registered.

The suspects are being identified.