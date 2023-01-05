Pune: The Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar have arrested four persons who allegedly sold a two-year-old toddler for Rs 2.35 lakh.

The accused allegedly took advantage of the toddler’s poor parents.

As per reports, at least seven people including a couple had reached out to the child’s parents on December 27. They then took the child away from them stating that they would take good care of him.

However, they later sold the child for Rs 2.35 lakh. When the boy’s mother got to know about it, she approached the police and filed a complaint with the Virar Police.

The police based on the complaint tracked down four persons including one man from Gujarat.

The police are currently trying to nab the other accused in the case.

The child has been handed over to his parents.