Former union law minister Ashwani Kumar has quit the Congress party.

Ashwani Kumar quit the Congress on Tuesday after a 46-year-long association with the party.

Kumar submitted his resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

“Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold,” Ashwani Kumar stated in his resignation letter.

“I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters,” he said.

“While paying my respectful regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you good health in the years ahead,” he added.

“It was a painful decision. I thought long and hard, and realised the way internal processes of Congress are in place today, I couldn’t continue any longer consistent with my dignity and self-esteem. I thought my shoulders weren’t strong enough to carry weight of indifference,” Ashwani Kumar said.

He added: “Congress is not the party that it used to be. We don’t have a transformative and inspiring leadership to lead the party. I have neither quit politics nor public service. I will continue to discharge my obligations to the nation.”