CHANDIGARH: Former chief minister of Punjab – Amarinder Singh is all set join the BJP next week.

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh will join the BJP in Delhi on Monday (September 19).

Amarinder Singh will also merge his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) party with the BJP.

Singh had floated the PLC party last year after quitting the Congress and ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab.

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other senior leaders in Delhi.

Notably, the former Punjab chief minister had been holding meetings with union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

He had quit the Congress on November 2 last year, ending his over 40 years of association with the grand old party.