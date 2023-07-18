New Delhi: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, family sources said.

“Appa has passed away”, the veteran Congress leader’s son Chandy Oommen said in a Facebook post.

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who served as chief minister of Kerala twice, was 79. He leaves behind his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen.

Chandy had not been keeping well for quite some time and had been staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a hospital.

The Congress veteran served as the Kerala chief minister twice – from 2004-06 and 2011-16.

He represented the Puthupally constituency in Kottayam district for more than 50 years. He was the MLA from Puthupally.

Chandy first represented Puthupally in 1970 when he was the Youth Congress president.

He became a minister for the first time in the K Karunakaran cabinet in 1977. He was appointed Chief Minister twice. Chandey had handled the finance portfolio in the state. He had also been the Leader of Opposition.

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran condoled the death of the former Kerala Chief Minister.

“The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of ‘love’ finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls,” Sudhakaran tweeted.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep grief over the death of former CM Oommen Chandy.

“We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell. Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people’s lives,” said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.