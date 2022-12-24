New Delhi: The CBI on Friday arrested Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with an over Rs-3,000 crore loan irregularity case.

As per reports, they had links with a case of alleged irregularities in an over Rs 3,000-crore loan provided to the Videocon Group. Chanda Kochhar was the head of the ICICI back then.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant found dead on Guwahati outskirts

She was the managing director and CEO when the allegations of her favouring Videocon Group surfaced. She quit in 2018 from her position after the allegations.

ICICI a year after she quit said that her exit would be treated as “termination for cause”.

Also Read: Assam: Environmental group submits memorandum over forest destruction in Tinsukia

As per the CBI, Chanda has been accused of criminal conspiracy and cheating for alleged irregularities in a loan of Rs 3,250 crore in 2012 to the Videocon Group. The loan later became a non-performing asset for the ICICI Bank.