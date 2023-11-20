UTTARKASHI: Work is progressing on five fronts to rescue the 41 workers who have been trapped since last week in the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed an access road for machines to reach the top of the hill, where a lifeline pipe will be drilled.

Efforts to strengthen the tunnel are also ongoing, after which horizontal drilling using the American auger will commence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to discuss the rescue operations.

PM Modi assured that the central government is providing necessary rescue equipment and resources and that the workers will be evacuated safely through coordinated efforts.

Authorities devised a new five-point rescue plan on Sunday (November 19) following several setbacks.

This plan involves drilling operations from three sides: vertical drilling from the top of the hill, horizontal drilling through the debris blocking the tunnel at the Silkyara side, and drilling a small tunnel from the Barkot side.