Chennai: Six men from Orissa were arrested for the alleged gang rape and murder of a 45-year-old fisherwoman from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram.

The arrested men were working on a prawn farm in the region and have been arrested by the police on suspicion of being involved in the case.

The woman had been missing since Tuesday and when her family went out to look for her, they found her dead body.

It was alleged that the woman was abducted by three men who then gang-raped her.

The accused then murdered her and in a bid to ensure that she is not identified, they even burnt her face.

The police based on preliminary investigation arrested six persons suspected to be connected with the case.

Her family and locals have denied accepting the dead body till proper actions are taken against the person guilty.

The family clearly told the police that they have a suspicion on the six arrested.

A complaint has been registered with the Rameswaram Nagar police station.