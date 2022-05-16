New Delhi: A minor fire broke out in two labour containers near Parliament House in Delhi on Monday afternoon.

Fire department officials said that they received a call about the fire at 4.16 p.m. in two containers near Parliament in central Delhi after which as many as five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

There were no injuries in the incident and the fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes, said an official.

“The fire was put out by 4.55 p.m.,” said the official.

Labourers working on the construction of the new Parliament House were residing in those two containers.

The incident took place just three days after 27 people were killed in a major fire that broke out in Delhi’s Mundka.