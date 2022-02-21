Guwahati: Another police case was filed against BJP MLA Raghvendra Singh as he was caught making another hate speech during the election campaigns in Uttar Pradesh.

This time he claimed that any Hindu who does not vote for the BJP has the blood of Muslims and he will have their DNA tested.

He had earlier claimed that if he wins the election in the Domriyaganj constituency, the Muslims in under his constituency will have to wear tilak.

As per a report by NDTV, the MLA said, “If the Hindu is going elsewhere, then the blood of the ‘miyan’ (a derogatory reference to Muslims) is flowing in his veins. He is a traitor and an illegitimate child of Jaichand.”

Jaichand is referred to as the 12th Century king whose name has become synonymous with “traitor”.

He said that the Hindus who would not vote for the BJP should not show their face to anyone in shame.

He further asked the locals for the names of people who would not vote for the BJP so that he could get their DNA tested to find if they were Hindus or “Miyans”.