Bengaluru: An FIR has been filed against 11 people including the sister of a Bajrang Dal leader who was killed recently for vandalising a car belonging to a Muslim man.

The FIR was filed by the Shivamogga police in Karnataka.

The accused had vandalised a MUV belonging to a man identified as Syed Parvez.

The incident took place on October 22.

As per the FIR, the accused including the sister of the slain Bajrang Dal leader, Harsha came on bikes shouting out slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and then damaged the car.

This led to a tense (communally) situation in the area.

In order to keep any further clashes, the police have beefed up security in the area.