New Delhi: The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network in its annual World Happiness Report listed Finland as the world’s happiest country for the sixth consecutive year while India was placed at number 126.

India was placed below Nepal, China, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

The Russia-Ukraine war caused a drop in the rankings of both countries, with Russia at 72 and Ukraine at 92.

India was even ranked below Russia and Ukraine which are currently in the middle of a war. In terms of Asia, India only ranked above Afghanistan which is 137th on the list.

The report takes into consideration factors such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and low corruption levels.

Denmark and Iceland followed closely behind Finland, with the Nordic countries receiving special attention due to their generally high levels of personal and institutional trust.

The report also highlighted the fact that these countries had lower COVID-19 death rates than other Western European nations.

John Helliwell, one of the authors of the report, said that despite the difficult times, people’s positive emotions had remained twice as prevalent as negative ones, and those feeling positive social support had been twice as strong as those feeling loneliness.