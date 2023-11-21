Guwahati: A fight over a shortage of rasgullas at a wedding function has left six people injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.

The incident happened in the Shamsabad area around Sunday midnight at a wedding function and all the six injured had to be admitted to the hospital, this was reported by PTI.

“Six people were injured in the incident and a case has been registered. Those who are in hospital are out of danger,” SHO Shamsabad police station Anil Sharma said.

“On Sunday, there was a wedding function at the residence of Brijbhan Kushwaha, and at the function, a person passed a comment on the shortage of rasgullas,” he said.

This led to a fight, and Bhagwan Devi, Yogesh, Manoj, Kailash, Dharmendra and Pawan were injured.

Sharma also added that last year in October, a man was killed in a fight over a shortage of sweets at a wedding in Etmadpur.