Guwahati: The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for per Kilogram rates of Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) for various Nutrients that is Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Potash (K) and Sulphar (S) for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers for Rabi Season – 2022-23 (from 01.10.2022 to 31.03.2023) as below:

Year Rupees per Kilogram N P K S Rabi, 2022-23(from 01.10.2022 to 31.03.2023) 98.02 66.93 23.65 6.12

Financial Outlay:

Subsidy approved by Cabinet for the NBS Rabi-2022 (from 01.10.2022 to 31.03.2023) will be Rs. 51,875 crores including support for indigenous fertilizer (SSP) through freight subsidy.

Benefits:

This will enable the smooth availability of all P&K fertilizers to the farmers during Rabi 2022-23 at the subsidized / affordable prices of fertilizers and support the agriculture sector. The volatility in the international prices of fertilizers and raw materials has been primarily absorbed by the Union Government.

Background:

The government is making available fertilizers, namely Urea and 25 grades for P&K fertilizers to farmers at subsidized prices through fertilizer manufacturers/importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers is being governed by NBS Scheme w.e.f. 01.04.2010.

A statement read, “In view of a steep increase in the international prices of fertilizers & inputs i.e. Urea, DAP, MOP and Sulphur, Government has decided to absorb the increased prices by increasing subsidies on P&K fertilizers including DAP. The subsidy would be released to fertilizer companies as per approved rates so that they can make fertilizers available to farmers at an affordable price.”