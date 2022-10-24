Guwahati: A female elephant’s carcass was found in the Pratappur forest range in the Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh.

As per initial reports, the cause of death has been identified to be an attack by another elephant.

There were visible injuries near the teeth/tusk of the elephant.

The exact reason behind the death, however, is yet to be ascertained.

The reason may that the jumbo might have met in a scuffle with another elephant.

Locals in the area nearby have been asked to stay cautious.