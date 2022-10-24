Basti: A family of five was killed in a horrific vehicle accident near UP’s Mundera on Sunday evening.

The car the family was travelling in rammed into a container truck in the Munderwa area.

As per reports, the victims were identified as Sanjeev Kumar (60), Ankita (40), his son (17) and daughter (14), and a woman (40). The names of the three were not disclosed.

The car was at a very high speed before the impact.

It was on National Highway 28 near the Khajhaula police post before it rammed into the container truck parked on the roadside.

The deceased was travelling to Sant Kabir Nagar from Lucknow.