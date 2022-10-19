Amritsar: A family of five including two children were burnt alive while they were asleep in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Singh, 30, who is now absconding.

The accused allegedly set the family on fire as he was upset with his wife (one of the victims) refusing to return to him.

The victims, Paramjit Kaur and her two minor children were living with her parents in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

However, Kuldeep had asked Paramjit to come and live with him, but since she refuse he took the extreme step.

The victim had reportedly alleged that she along with her children were beaten up regularly by the accused.

The deceased were identified as Paramjit Kaur, her father Surjan Singh, her mother Jogindero, and her two kids, Arshdeep (8) and Anmol (5).

The police have registered a case and an operation to nab the suspect is on.