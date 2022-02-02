A fake COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing unit has been busted at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi is the constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an MP.

The fake COVID vaccine manufacturing unit was busted by the special task force of UP police.

The police, after receiving an input, launched a raid and seized fake COVID vaccines and testing kits.

The seized consignment of fake COVID vaccines and testing kit worth over Rs 4 crores.

The police have also arrested at least five persons in connection with the seizure.

The arrested persons are: Rakesh Thawani, Sandeep Sharma, Lakshya Java, Shamsher and Arunesh Vishwakarma.

Police recovered the vials of fake Covishield and Zycov-D along with testing kits.

The fake vaccines and testing kits were supplied to different states from this manufacturing unit.