NEW DELHI: Former Karnataka director general of police (DGP) Praveen Sood, on Thursday (May 25), took charge as the new director of central bureau of investigation (CBI).

Former Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood is a 1986 batch Indian police service (IPS) officer.

He was appointed the new CBI director on May 14.

He will serve as the CBI director for a period of two years.

Praveen Sood replaced Subodh Jaiswal as the CBI director as the tenure of the latter ended on May 25.

Praveen Sood’s name was finalised for the post of CBI director, in a meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief justice of India DY Chandrachud and leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“He has supervised investigation in high-profile cases involving high net-worth individuals and cases having inter-state and international ramifications and also investigation and detection of crime, including cybercrime, information technology etc. Specifically, he worked for strengthening of CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) and ICJS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System) networks in the Karnataka state along with the judiciary,” a CBI spokesperson said on Thursday.

Praveen Sood is a graduate from IIT-Delhi.

He did his post-graduation in public policy and management from IIM-Bengaluru and Maxwell School of Governance from Syracuse University, New York.

He was awarded the President’s police medal for distinguished service in 2011 and the police medal for meritorious service in 2002.