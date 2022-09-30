Baramulla: In the early hours of Friday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Baramulla.

As per reports, the encounter took place in Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla.

Also Read: Encounter between terrorists and security forces in J&K’s Sophian

“Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow”, said Kashmir Zone Police.

At the same time, another encounter was reported between terrorists and security forces started in the Chitragam area in the Shopian district.

Also Read: Assam CM urges people to shun donation culture in Puja festivities

The details of the two encounters are still awaited.

However, no details of any casualties were reported so far.