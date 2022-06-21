New Delhi: In a significant development, the Election Commission of India has decided to abolish 111 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) from the register.

The poll panel has decided to do away with the parties from register on Monday as part of its “graded action” against parties that flouted its rules, Indian Express reported.

The EC had removed 87 RUPPs in May this year after announcing a clean-up drive against more than 2,100 such parties for allegedly violating a string of norms by failing to furnish contribution reports or communicating changes to party-related information.

The ECI has also sent a reference to the revenue department for necessary legal and criminal proceedings against three RUPPs that it said were involved in “serious financial impropriety”.

According to the EC, during verification the RUPPs against whom action has been taken were found existing only on paper or letters sent to their addresses returned undelivered.