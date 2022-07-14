Lucknow: Dogs are said to be a man’s best friend and most dogs protect their owners with all they can. But, this is not always the case when it comes to a specific breed of dog known as Pit Bull.

Of all the fatal dog attacks on humans across the world, pit bulls are claimed to be the ones on the top.

The same is being discussed on social media platforms as on Thursday it was reported that an 82-year-old woman was mauled to death by her own pet pit bull in UP’s Lucknow. As per reports, the woman was attacked by her dog on Tuesday.

The woman who is a retired teacher has been identified as Sushila Tripathi living in Kaiser Bagh’s Bengali Tola area.

Also Read: Assam: “Hargila Baideu” Purnima Devi Barman receives honorary doctorate

She was attacked by their dog, named brownie while she was on the terrace of her house on Tuesday. The dog kept attacking her for more than an hour. Although her son as well as neighbours rescued her and took her to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital later.

She lived with her son and two dogs – a pit bull and a labrador.

The woman reportedly received 12 fatal wounds on her stomach, neck, arms and legs.

However, it is yet to be known why the dog attacked her.

As per her son, they have two dogs and both are taken care of well. Both the dogs have separate air-conditioned rooms.

Also Read: Dog steals and mauls three-day-old baby from a hospital in Panipat

It is said that Pit Bulls are aggressive and it is hard for them to be trained. Dog experts suggest that the dogs need to be trained very carefully and even if trained, the family should be cautious about them.

Many even suggest that families with children should possibly avoid having a pit bull as many cases of the dogs attacking small children were reported across the world.

Many countries have even banned the dog breed but in India, the regulation is yet to be ascertained.