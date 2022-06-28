Panipat: Dogs as cute as they may sound still have the basic animal traits. In a similar way of showing the animal traits, a three-day-old baby was mauled to death by dogs on Monday night.

What was more horrific was that the dogs took the infant while he was sleeping next to his mother and other relatives at a private hospital in Panipat, Haryana.

As per a report by the NDTV, the maternity hospital management did not respond to the allegations of neglect.

As per the report, the baby was born to Shabnam, a resident of Kairana in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, at the Heart and Mother Care Hospital in Panipat on June 25.

The report added the dogs sneaked suspected to be strays sneaked into the ward late at night and took the baby that was sleeping next to his mother.

The family, however, noticed that the baby was missing at around 2:15 am and after they were for search the child, they found a dog holding the baby with its mouth.

The baby was immediately taken from the dog but he died already.

The baby also had dog-bite injuries all over. The police have started an investigation into the issue.