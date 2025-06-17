Guwahati: Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has urged Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to take immediate action regarding a continuing gas leak from an ONGC installation in the Audrasagar oil field at Barichapori, Bhatiapar in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

The incident, which began on June 12, involves a blowout an uncontrolled gas release at Rig No. 47(A) and Well No. 335, after the failure of pressure control systems. Despite ONGC’s efforts, the leak remains unresolved, affecting nearly 1,000 people in the surrounding area.

In his letter to the Petroleum Minister, Gogoi stated that around 350 families had been evacuated and relocated to a relief camp.

I have written to the Union Petroleum Minister regarding the ongoing gas leak at the ONGC rig in Sivasagar. The situation is alarming and demands urgent intervention. I hope the Ministry will act swiftly and provide answers to the many troubling questions raised.

During his visit to the affected village, he witnessed the continuing health and environmental impact. “Even after five days, there has been no improvement in containing the leak. A large volume of gas continues to escape into the atmosphere, causing severe headaches, dizziness, and breathing issues, particularly among children,” he wrote.

Gogoi also highlighted the disruption caused to students, who are struggling to focus on their examination preparations due to the persistent noise and strong odor of gas in the area.

He raised serious concerns over the outsourcing of this sensitive drilling operation to a private firm, reportedly linked to local political figures, claiming the contractor has a history of rig-related accidents. “Entrusting such a critical task to a company with a questionable safety record raises major accountability and oversight issues,” the Congress MP emphasized.

Calling for urgent intervention, Gogoi requested the Pollution Control Board to rigorously monitor air quality, and called for independent third-party testing of environmental data to ensure transparency and public trust.

He also drew parallels to the 2020 Baghjan gas blowout in Tinsukia district, recalling the lingering trauma and unresolved compensation issues from that disaster. “The current crisis in Sivasagar has revived those painful memories and intensified public concern over safety in Assam’s oil and gas sector,” Gogoi stated.

He concluded his letter by urging ONGC to act with urgency, contain the leak, restore public safety, and initiate a thorough investigation into the causes and lapses behind the blowout.