Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, a close associate of Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The investigating agency along with central forces raided Raut’s house in connection with a re-development of a chawl in Mumbai.

Earlier, the ED had summoned Raut in the case during the fall of the Uddhav government in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena leader went to the ED office on July 1 in this regard.

Sanjay was summoned again by the ED later but he did not appear. He was then recalled on July 27.

The Shiv Sena leader had said through his lawyer at the time that he would not be able to attend the office of the probe agency as he was busy with the session of Parliament.

Raut told ED he could appear after August 7.

The ED has already seized several assets of Raut as well as his family in the case.

In April, the court seized assets worth more than Rs 11 crore from Raut’s wife and two associates.