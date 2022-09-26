Kolkata: An IPS officer from Bengal was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a coal smuggling case.

The IPS officer Akash Magharia was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate head office in Delhi.

He is posted as the DCP of Kolkata Police (south division).

The officer was served with a notice by the ED on September 20.

As per reports, a few other IPS officers were also questioned apart from Magharia, Additional director general (ADG) of the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) Gyanwant Singh has also been summoned to the ED headquarters in Delhi on September 28.

It may be mentioned that ED had also questioned TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the case on September 2.

The case related to the coal is being probed by Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

There are allegations of illegal excavation, transportation, and sale of coal from some districts of West Bengal.