New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

She has been named in the supplementary charge sheet against Chandrashekar who is charged with extortion amounting to Rs 200 crore.

The supplementary charge sheet has been filed in a Delhi court by the ED.

Chandrashekar was arrested by the Delhi Police earlier on allegations that he extorted around Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh. Both were members of the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.

With this, the ED took cognizance and started a money laundering probe into the case.

The first charge sheet by ED mentioned how Chandrashekar used the allegedly swindled money.

In the latest supplementary charge sheet, the ED mentioned that Chandrashekar gave Fernandez gifts worth over Rs 5 crore from the sum he swindled.

The ED also named Fernandez as an accused in the case and alleged that she knew the gifts were brought with the money obtained illegally.

In the statement, the ED said, “Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion. “Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long-time associate and co-accused in this case to deliver the said gifts to her”, the ED had then said in a statement.