New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case.

The minister was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a 2017 case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in which it was alleged that he had amassed disproportionate assets.

The ED has recently provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd and Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain.

All three women are relatives of the Delhi Health Minister.

The ED sources said that they learnt during the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case that during the period 2015-16, when Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies, owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the Hawala route.

These amounts were utilized for the direct purchase of land, or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of Jain.

“For the past eight-year, a false case against Satyendar Jain is being investigated. He has been called by the ED several times. But the probe agency had stopped calling him as they didn’t find any proof. Now, the case is reopened because Jain is the AAP in-charge for Himachal Pradesh elections,” Sisodia tweeted.